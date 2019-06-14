Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs to meet in Amaravati on June 17

Y S Jagan and his counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet here on June 17, sources from the YSR and Rashtra Samithi said Friday.

They are expected to carry their negotiations forwardon resolving bifurcation-related issues between the two states, according to the sources.

Rao, who is also the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, is coming to the capital for inviting his counterpart for the inauguration of Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21.

After he took over as on May 30, Jagan, YSR president, began talks with Rao on resolving post-bifurcation issues, official sources said.

"These are not formal talks, yet they are certainly a way forward," the sources said.

