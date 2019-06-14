Seven arrested for suspected cattle smuggling in J-K; 48 animals rescued

Seven suspected bovine smugglers were arrested and 48 animals rescued from and districts of on Friday, police said.

Three trucks and a pickup vehicle were intercepted at Daber-Nowshera, Thanamandi and Kote behrote areas of district and 21 bovines were rescued, they said.

Cases were registered against three men, identified as Mohmmad Shabir, Arslan Mustafa and Mohmmad Junaid, in this connection, the officials added.

In district, a police team intercepted two trucks at the Jakhani area and rescued 27 bovines from these, they said.

Four people, identified as Mohmmad Mushtaq, Jamal Din, and Mohmmad Haroon, were arrested and separate cases registered against them, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)