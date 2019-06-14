Jharkhand medicos demonstrate in support striking WB doctors

-
Doctors of three state-run hospitals across Jharkhand staged demonstrations wearing black badges on Friday to express solidarity to the striking junior medicos of West Bengal, an official of a doctors' association said here.
Doctors of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital at Jhamshedpur and the Patliputra Medical College & Hospital in Dhanbad took part in the demonstration, he said.
"Doctors at the three hospitals demonstrated and wore black badges to show solidarity to the junior doctors of Kolkata who were agitating following an assault of two of them by a patient party," Dr Ajay Kumar, the Convenor of Indian Medical Association (Jharkhand Chapter) told PTI.
Two junior doctors were seriously injured in an attack by relatives of a patient who died in the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering a state-wide agitation.
Kumar said assaults on doctors have increased in the country and it was a combined protest in support of the doctor fraternity.
