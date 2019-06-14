Jharkhand medicos demonstrate in support striking WB doctors

Doctors of three state-run hospitals across staged demonstrations wearing black badges on Friday to express solidarity to the striking junior medicos of West Bengal, an of a doctors' association said here.

Doctors of the here, the (MGM) and Hospital at Jhamshedpur and the Patliputra & Hospital in took part in the demonstration, he said.

"Doctors at the three hospitals demonstrated and wore black badges to show solidarity to the junior doctors of Kolkata who were agitating following an assault of two of them by a patient party," Dr Ajay Kumar, the Convenor of Indian Medical Association ( Chapter) told

Two junior doctors were seriously injured in an attack by relatives of a patient who died in the NRS and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering a state-wide agitation.

Kumar said assaults on doctors have increased in the country and it was a combined protest in support of the doctor fraternity.

