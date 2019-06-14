Pak claims India refused to let its train cross border to bring 200 Sikh pilgrims

on Friday claimed that refused to let its train cross the border and bring some 200 Sikh yatrees to for Jore festivities.

" had issued visas to some 200 Indian to attend the Jore (death anniversary of Guru jee) and they were due to arrive here by a Pakistani train on Friday. But the refused to allow the Pakistani train to enter its territory to bring the Sikh yatress here," Amir Hashmi, for Property Board, told

"We remained in touch with the Indian authorities at the border regarding letting the Pakistani train cross the border to pick the awaiting Sikh yatrees but they plainly refused," Hashmi claimed.

He said the Indian authorities gave no reason for their refusal.

The is a government department that looks after the affairs and holy places of minorities in

"We have protested the Indian decision. Since the (in Delhi) had issued visas to 200 Sikh yatrees there was no point in stopping them from coming to Lahore," he said, adding that this issue will be take up with at the government level.

(PSGPC) said the Indian decision has disappointed the Sikh community in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)