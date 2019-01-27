Anil Agarwal says no plans to retire soon; Vedanta needs his aggression, risk-taking ability

mogul said he has no immediate plans to retire or take a non-executive role at his USD 18-billion as he feels it needs his "aggression" and "risk-taking" ability to grow into a world-class resource

Agarwal, 64, who rose from running a business four decades back to becoming one of the India's wealthiest tycoons with a business empire spanning across and petroleum, indicated that his son or daughter may not as it is "too big to have a family succession plan".

He has delisted his flagship from the Stock Exchange (LSE) and is now concentrating on growing mineral and businesses out of the India-listed firm, Vedanta Ltd.

"I own 50 per cent of the company (Vedanta Ltd) and even out of that 75 per cent has been pledged to philanthropy," he told in an interview.

Virtually ruling out someone from his family succeeding him, he said: "No large company like this should have the family ownership", adding that and "have their own passion and are doing very well."



His son is based in but not much is known about him, while his daughter has been on the boards of some of his companies, including

"They (children) have their own passion. My children are very capable and they are doing very well," he said, adding he has hired the finest CEOs to run the group.

"Time to come, we will remain shareholders and company should be run as an institution. But at the moment, you need a visionary, you need somebody to drive. Like nobody can think of producing half a million in such a short time unless you have aggression, you have entrepreneurship, you can take the bull by the horn. And you have risk-taking capability. And I think I will provide that for my country," he said.

Asked if this meant he has no plans to retire soon or take a non-executive role, he snapped back, "Why should I hang (my boots). I have a task (to finish)."



Agarwal had in 2012 indicated that he would in 3-4 years time step back from the driving seat to take the mentoring role of

He, however, said he has "covered myself very well" by appointing "extremely capable CEOs and executives" to run the institution well.

magazine ranks him as the 37th richest with a personal wealth of USD 3.9 billion. Agarwal, in September 2014, had announced that he and his family will put 75 per cent of their wealth in a charitable trust.

He turned a business into London-listed with copper, zone and aluminum assets.

Known as the acquisition man who bought loss-making government firms like and and turned them around, he in 2011 forayed into the business by acquiring

He said he has the ambition to to 500,000 barrels per day in 2-3 years.

Vedanta has long carried a heavy debt burden, a legacy of the growth of its copper, aluminum, iron ore and as Agarwal set about to build India's first integrated global resources business on the lines of of the US or of Australia.

"I want to fashion Vedanta as a world scale resources company out of India," he said.

In March 2017, he bought 12 per cent stake in London-listed for USD 2.4 billion through his family trust, then later raised it to about 22 per cent.

In July 2018, Agarwal announced he was taking Vedanta private and offered USD 1 billion for the one-third of the metals firm that he did not already own. His listed hived off its power transmission business into a separate unit and listed an infrastructure investment trust.

