Anjum, Adarsh and Chain excel at shooting National selection trials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil won the women's 10m air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here Thursday.

Anjum, who had secured the Olympic quota in the ISSF World Championships in Korea last year, shot 633.2 to win the women's 10m Air Rifle T4 trial.

Adarsh Singh, 17, who had won a silver and a bronze at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney last year in the 25m rapid fire men team event and 10m air pistol men team event, also emerged winner in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T3 event here.

Army marksman Chain Singh, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions T3 event.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:55 IST

