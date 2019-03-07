Anjum, Adarsh and Chain excel at shooting National selection trials

silver medallist won the women's 10m air rifle in shooting selection trials at the Dr. Range here Thursday.

Anjum, who had secured the Olympic quota in the ISSF World Championships in Korea last year, shot 633.2 to win the women's 10m Air Rifle T4 trial.

Adarsh Singh, 17, who had won a silver and a bronze at the ISSF Junior in last year in the 25m rapid fire men team event and 10m air pistol men team event, also emerged winner in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T3 event here.

Army marksman Chain Singh, a bronze medallist at in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions T3 event.

