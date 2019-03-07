Modi says his govt believes in total approach while UPA dispensation had 'token approach'

Modi took aim at the on Thursday, saying its government had a "token approach" towards health care while his dispensation believed in "total approach".

In an interaction with beneficiaries of Janaushadhi scheme, meant to sell medicines at affordable rates, Modi said his government had opened 5,000 shops under this against only 80 opened between 2008 and 2014 when the Congress-led was in power.

"This is the difference between a government with total approach and a government with token approach," he said, asserting that his dispensation is working for transformation in the health sector with coordination of various ministries. "No silos, only solution" is its approach, he added.

While only seven AIIMS -- premier government-run hospitals, were opened in 65 years, in the close to five years of his government 15 of these hospitals have either been completed or work on their completion is on, the said.

The earlier government believed in ribbon-cutting ceremonies and publicity, he said, adding that whether people were really benefitting or not did not concern it.

Quality medicines are sold to people in these Janaushadhi centres at anywhere between 50-90 per cent less price compared to market rates, he said.

He asserted that the scheme has led to savings worth around Rs 1,000 crore for common people.

To ensure availability of high quality medicines at lower prices, the government has taken two major steps. Firstly, the cost of 850 essential medicines were regulated and prices of heart stent and equipment for were reduced, the said.

As the second step, a series of Janaushadhi Kendras were set up throughout the country. These steps have greatly benefitted not only the poor, but also the middle class, he added.

Through the Janaushadhi scheme only, lakhs of families have made a saving of around Rs 1,000 crore and this is why it has not been advertised. It is just the beginning, Modi said.

He was interacting with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and store owners through video-conferencing.

Over 5,000 Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened in the past four-and-a-half years providing not only quality medicines but also providing self-employment and create new employment opportunities, he added.

The prime minister said December 7 will be observed as 'Janaushadhi Diwas' to create awareness and providing impetus to the use of generic medicines.

Emphasising that the government is working for the transformation of the healthcare sector, Modi said, "We are working for a holistic transformation in the health sector and hence our approach is no silos, only solution."



All the stakeholders related to health sector are working together to transform the sector. In the past four-and-a-half years, 15 new AIIMS have been either built or are being built and 31,000 MBBS and post-graduation seats in medical sector have been added, he said.

During the interaction, beneficiaries of the scheme expressed happiness with the good quality of medicines available at Janaushadhi Kendras.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)