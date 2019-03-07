B'desh opposition expels leader for taking oath as lawmaker defying party's decision

Bangladesh's opposition Forum on Thursday expelled a prominent leader, a day after he took oath as a parliamentarian defying the decision of the party that rejected the January 30 polls claiming it to be "massively rigged".

Sultan Mohammad Mansur, who won the Moulvibazar-2 seat on the ticket of Forum, was sworn in as a lawmaker by on Wednesday.

Mansur "has betrayed" the "principles and ideals" of the Forum and "violated the party's constitution", Forum's told media here.

"We are expelling Sultan Mansur...and will take necessary actions against him later," he added.

Meanwhile, Mansur claimed he took the oath after consulting the Hossain, who also heads the Forum (NUF) that includes jailed ex- Khaleda Zia's party

NUF, which emerged as the opposition platform just around a month ahead of the general election, conceded a miserable defeat bagging together only eight seats in the 300-seat parliament in the polls that installed Sheikh Hasina's party for the third consecutive term.

bagged six seats, while Gano Forum got two, a situation prompting



the NUF to reject the elections and demand fresh polls under a non-party caretaker government.

Mansur was also removed from the NUF's steering committee as well.

A prominent former of Awami League's student front, Mansur had led the 1990 student upsurge against deposed and former HM Ershad and subsequently became a lawmaker of the party.

However, in 2008 a rift was developed between Mansur and the high ups and after years of political hibernation, he recently joined the Gano Forum.

As per Bangladesh's Constitution, a lawmaker would siege to be a parliament member if he or she violates the party decision or resigns from the party.

But said the provision prescribed in the Constitution's Article 70 was inapplicable for Mansur as there was no lawmaker from Gano Forum in the parliament other than him.

"Therefore, nobody from Gano Forum can cancel his parliamentary membership," Alam said.

