Another person arrested in BJD leader murder case

Police Monday arrested another person for his alleged involvement in the murder of a young BJD leader at Chhatrapur in Odisha's Ganjam district, a police officer said.
The accused identified as Subrat Patnaik (18) alias Lucky of Pandiripada, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Laxmidutta Pradhan, a BJD councillor in Chhatrapur NAC on September 17, 2017.
With Patnaik's arrest the total number of persons arrested in the sensational murder of the BJD leader increased to 19. This included two BJP leaders.
Patnaik was absconding after the muder. Police arrested him acting on a tip off, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Chhatrapur, Ramesh Chandra Sethi.
BJPs Ganjam district unit secretary Krushna Chandra Nayak and Laxmipur panchayat samiti member N.Duryodhan Reddy were arrested by the police from Derhadun on October 2017 for their alleged involvement in the case.
Meanwhile police again issued notice to BJP Spokesperson Golak Mohapatra and partys general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra to be present in the police station at Chhatrapur on February 7 and 9 respectively for questioning in the case.
"Its a part of the investigation of the case. The notice was issued to them for allegedly harbouring the criminals in this murder case," said the SDPO.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU