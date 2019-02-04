UK citizenship tests vulnerable to cheating: report

Britain's compulsory tests required to be cleared by foreigners applying for British may have been compromised by illegal organisation offering the chance to cheat on them, a media report claimed Monday.

The 'Life in the UK' is aimed at establishing an applicant's understanding of Britain's laws, traditions and customs and is made up of a series of multiple-choice questions.

A undercover investigation found that training academies in and around were offering foreigners the chance to pass the with the use of a hidden earpiece.

For a fee of 2,000 pounds (USD 2,609), the applicants are reportedly able to answer the questions after being provided with the answer by someone listening in on the other end.

"Everything will be arranged. He will give you the answer," Masud Abdul Raza, of in east London, is quoted as telling an undercover

The Bangladeshi-origin is seen promising a guaranteed pass result for a fee on the 'Inside Out London' programme, to be aired on Monday night. The academy run by Raza is one of many where candidates take classes to prepare for the

According to the BBC, it provided the undercover with a hidden two-way earpiece, linked wirelessly through a connection to a concealed mobile phone with an open line. This meant the gang outside could hear the audio feed of the test questions and provide the answers.

However, despite being caught on camera, Raza denied cheating, insisting that he only organises legitimate training.

Over the past year, nearly 150,000 people have given the 'Life in the UK' test, which is failed by nearly one in five applicants.

The test, which is taken on a computer and has a pass mark of at least 18 correct answers out of 24, is supposed to be held under strict exam conditions and completed within 45 minutes.

The administration of the tests has been outsourced by the UK government, with around 60 testing centres in the UK.

The claimed its investigation had unearthed cheating in other centres around the country as well.

The said test centres were required to put in place stringent measures to prevent cheating, including searches of candidates to ensure no enter the test room. "Unannounced visits" are also carried out to audit these processes.

"Where we have evidence that a test centre is failing to uphold our standards, we will investigate and take appropriate action," a Home Office said.

