JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US condemns brazen Kabul terrorist attack

Period pain affects women's academic performance: Study
Business Standard

Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller in running for Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Ansel Elgort, former One Direction star Harry Styles and Miles Teller are among the five actors who have auditioned for Elvis Presley's role in a biopic by Baz Luhrmann.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler have also tested for the role, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Luhrmann's film will be the third major musical biopic in recent times after the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody" on Queen and Elton John's "Rocketman".

Tom Hanks is already on board the project as Col. Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis' life.

The Warner Bros film will focus on Presley's rise and his twisted relationship with Parker.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU