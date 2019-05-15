AP CM accuses BJP of triggering violence in WB

-
Accusing the BJP of perpetrating violence in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Wednesday alleged the saffron party was trying to destabilise the state government there.
He charged BJP president Amit Shah with triggering violence with the help of "goondas" during his rally in West Bengal on Tuesday.
"Strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by the BJP and its workers yesterday in Kolkata.
After desperately trying to destabilise the state government of West Bengal through CBI, ED and IT, they are now resorting to direct violence which shows their true colours," the TDP president said in a tweet in English.
In another tweet, Naidu said, "Vandalising the statue of a great reformer like Sri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar is an indication of the pseudo-nationalism practiced by the BJP.
This incident underlines the need for all the opposition parties to stand united against the destructive tactics of Amit Shah-led BJP."
In a tweet in Telugu, he alleged Shah deliberately created violence with goondas in his rally in West Bengal.
In another tweet, he claimed the saffron party did not have any strength in West Bengal.
"(Narendra) Modi-Shahs vicious ploy is to unleash violence on Mamata Banerjee like rakshasas (demons), bring disrepute to the state government and derive political benefit. That will not succeed," he said in another tweet.
Since Mamata Banerjee did not fear CBI, ED or Income Tax, BJP and its 'B' teams have directly brought in goondas into the field during elections, he alleged.
"Those who do not have value for democracy or Constitution resort to such acts. I extend my solidarity to Mamata Banerjee and condemn Amit Shahs acts," the TDP president said.
