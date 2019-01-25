Nearly 94 lakh women in Andhra to get Rs 10,000 cash bonus

N Chandrababu on Friday announced Rs 10,000 cash bonus to each of nearly 94 lakh members of the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA).

Naidu, who was addressing a public meeting of members, said that after the (TDP) came to power in 2014, he reactivated the groups in the state, as they are the potential force behind him.

He said that in these 4.5 years he gave Rs 10,000 to all women, which amounted to Rs 8,604 crore to the exchequer.

"Though the has many financial problems, we took loans and paid you the amount. In the next two months, I will give you Rs10,000 through three cheques," he said.

"The first cheque for Rs 2,500 can be encashed on February 3. The second cheque for Rs 3,500 can be encashed on March 8, while the third and final cheque for Rs 4,000 can be encashed on April 5," he said.

"With that, we would have given Rs 20,000 to the DWCRA women. No state in the country, including the revenue surplus state of Telangana, gave such a huge amount to DWCRA women," he said.

"I appeal to the DWCRA women to financially develop with that Rs 20,000. DWCRA groups should become synonymous with developing the economy," said.

further reminded the DWCRA women that the TDP government has also doubled the pensions for the women in rural areas. He appreciated them for implementing Kalyana Mitra and Chandranna Bima scheme.

Naidu also announced 10 per cent increase of salaries under Velugu scheme employees that will be paid from next month. He further added that they will get the benefit of to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister clarified that a Cabinet sub-committee will be given the responsibility of regularisation of Velugu scheme employees.

Naidu, at the end of the meeting, appealed to the DWCRA women to vote for TDP and let the party win in the elections.

"Development will continue only when the TDP wins the election," he said while adding that the opposition YSRCP colluded with the and was causing injustice to the state.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Naidu stated that the is not releasing funds for Polavaram project, as well as many other projects in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)