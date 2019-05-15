JUST IN
Pakistan to bifurcate Punjab to create new South Punjab province: Qureshi

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

The Pakistan government is going ahead with its plan to create the new South Punjab province by bifurcating Punjab and would move a bill in the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced Wednesday.

Punjab is Pakistan's second largest province by area after Balochistan. It is also the most populated province and politically influential.

Wed, May 15 2019. 18:46 IST

