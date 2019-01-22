AP Congress leader joins ruling TDP

Dodda Reddy Prasanna Kumar, a local Tuesday quit the party and joined the ruling in

Ending his 33-year association with the Congress, the former Vice- of Tirupati Municipal Council, who belongs to the Reddy community, called on N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati and joined the TDP along with his followers, party sources told PTI.

Tourism Development Corporation V Jayarami Reddy and Tirupati M Suguna (TDP) were present on the occasion.

The 55-year old Prasanna Kumar said he was attracted by the all-round development taken up by Naidu in the bifurcated

He expressed confidence that Naidu would become the again with a landslide majority in the assembly elections to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)