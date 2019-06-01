AP, Telangana CMs meet; attend Governor's Iftar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Saturday met the of the two states ESL Narasimhan and attended an Iftar hosted by him here.

The two Chief Ministers are understood to have discussed issues vis-a-vis bifurcation of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Rao attended the swearing-in of Jagan in on Thursday.

The two leaders have already decided to take steps to address issues concerning both the states.

is the common capital for the two states for a period of 10 years beginning 2014.

Both attended the Iftar hosted by the on the occasion of Ramzan at the Raj Bhavan complex, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Narasimhan directed that an ambulance be allowed to go first when traffic was stopped at Raj Bhavan for his convoy to pass (while he was on the way to attend the Iftar at the hall which requires travelling by road), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)