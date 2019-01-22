Aparna Kumar becomes first woman IPS, ITBP officer to trek South Pole

has become the first woman (IPS) and ITBP to successfully conquer the South Pole, the southernmost point on the globe situated in

Kumar, a 2002-batch of the cadre, Tuesday called on and She described the challenges she faced in her six-year career of professional mountaineering.

"The trek to the was very challenging, tough and amidst very, very cold climate. With this success, I have scaled prominent peaks in six continents and I'm looking forward to the seventh, which is in North America, this year," Kumar, 44, told reporters during an interaction.

The is the coldest and driest place on Earth. The temperature there ranges from minus 37 degrees to minus 48 degrees and hence it makes the trek arduous and challenging.

The IPS officer, who has two young children, finished her trek in eight days on January 13 during which she and seven other members of her team walked 111 miles.

The officer, who joined the mountain warfare trained border guarding force last year on deputation, had her first brush with mountaineering when she was commanding a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion in few years back.

"I did my advance mountaineering course in July, 2014 and since then there has been no looking back," Kumar, posted as a (DIG) with the ITBP, said.

The ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km icy and high altitude Indian border with

The officer, who hails from Karnataka, is now aiming to set her foot on the North Pole in April, to mark the feat of conquering both the poles.

