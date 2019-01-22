India's ties with the UK to grow post-Brexit: envoy

India's relations with the UK will continue to grow even after Britain's planned exit from the in March, Indian has assured London, amidst the political turmoil here over

The Indian said this during her first visit to the Midlands region on January 18 to 19, the said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ghanashyam is the to be appointed as India's to the She is also the second woman to be appointed since Vijayalakshmi Pandit, who had served as India's to the UK from 1954-1961.

During her visit, the High Commissioner held a series of meetings, and met a number of dignitaries including parliamentarians, councillors of Indian origin, leaders of faith organisations and members of the Indian diaspora.

of Birmingham Dr. expressed the hope that the keen interest taken by the new High Commissioner in strengthening the political ties between and the UK would result in stronger bond between the two countries.

In her address to the gathering, the High Commissioner thanked the Parliamentarians for their continued support in implementing some of the Government of India's initiatives, which are in alignment with the British policies, and serves the interest of British-Indian communities.

She added that is keen to maintain and further strengthen trade and economic linkages between the two countries.

She re-affirmed continued support of the post-Brexit, the consulate said in the statement.

The UK is due to leave the 28-member on 29 March, 2019. However, the government of is facing massive resistance from her own MPs as well as the opposition over her deal.

May last month survived a no-confidence vote on her leadership within the as well as a floor test in the last week over her deal.

The Indian also visited the in Tividale.

The High Commissioner paid tribute and garlanded the in the recently inaugurated which features a permanent exhibition on Gandhiji's life and his messages, being displayed via interactive exhibits, photo clips and rare photographs.

In address to the Indian diaspora, the High Commissioner hailed the role played by the Indian community in strengthening people-to-people bond between and the UK.

She encouraged members of the Indian diaspora, especially the younger generation to visit India, and see for themselves the progress and development happening in the fastest growing large economy of the world, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)