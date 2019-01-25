Apollo Hospitals Opens South East Asia's First Proton Therapy Centre for Cancer

/ -- Centre (APPC) brings new hope to patients in and S.E.



(BSE: 508869) (NSE: APOLLOHOSP), India's first of hospitals today opened the Centre (APCC), giving cancer patients access to a specialised form of that is extremely precise in destroying cancer cells. The Cancer Centre was inaugurated in by the of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of the of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman,

Opening a new frontier in cancer care, the 150-bed APCC is an integrated cancer hospital in providing world-class 360o comprehensive The APCC will offer patients advanced multi-room proton therapy with cutting-edge that provides the highest degree of precision.

The APCC strengthens Apollo Hospitals' position at the frontline in the war on cancer. The clinical advantages of proton therapy as compared to conventional therapy are many, with more than 200,000 patients successfully treated worldwide. takes the fight to cancer with increased precision and greater dose delivery at the of the cancer, minimizing damage to healthy tissue, better quality of life and a higher cure rate. This ultimately results in better results with fewer short and long-term side effects.

Speaking on the occasion, the of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu said, "Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and is a major cause of mortality in My heartiest congratulations to Dr. and the on the launch of the first Proton centre that will serve patients not just in India, but also our neighbours in This pioneering treatment also marks a new milestone in the medical journey of our country."



The of Tamil Nadu, Hon'ble Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, "The at Apollo Hospitals will make this advanced treatment for easily accessible to patients. has always been in the forefront when it comes to and with the opening of this centre, the State shall continue to offer the best to patients. We extend our best wishes to Dr. Reddy and his team for this ground-breaking effort to make the best-in-class facilities available to cancer patients in and abroad."



Shri G. Nageswara Rao, Chairman, said, " appreciates the efforts of for establishing the state-of-the-art 'Proton Therapy' facility, the first of a kind in earnestly hopes this most advanced 'Apollo Centre' will conquer the dreaded Cancer at affordable cost in a safe manner to the needy people of India and others in the region."



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, said, "Today is a red letter day in the history of in India. The launch of the Apollo Centre puts India on the global map for the best and latest in and will give new hope to cancer patients not just in India, but across South East Asia, the and Africa, i.e., countries that comprise over 40% of the world's population! It is pertinent to note that even a first world country like the U.K. launched a Proton Beam centre just last month, in December 2018, making our achievement in bringing this best and latest to India truly praiseworthy. It is with a sense of pride that we dedicate the Apollo Centre to the health of the nation!"



Ms. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The state-of-the-art Proton Therapy at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre introduces a new frontier in With a proven capability to treat a wide spectrum of cancers, Proton Therapy has gained tremendous momentum globally, due to its ability to greatly enhance treatment in challenging cancer sites with minimal side effects ensuring superior quality of life. The advanced precision of Proton Therapy will now provide new hope to millions of patients for whom treatment options are limited due to the type or site of the cancer and is testament to our commitment to bring the latest proven developments in for the benefit to our patients."



On the occasion Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group shared, "Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of the incredible progress made by healthcare and oncology in India in the last three decades, so much so that a cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence. We have replaced fear with hope and have given millions of patients the courage to fight the and emerge as survivors. With the Apollo Proton Therapy Centre, we will offer patients an answer beyond treatment and survival - we will offer them 'survivorship' a full life with an enhanced quality of life for many decades after treatment. Our investment in Proton is a reiteration of our commitment to putting the patient at the centre of everything we do because India deserves the best!"



Proton therapy is effective against many kinds of cancer, but is particularly effective in challenging cancer sites including affecting the eye and brain, close to the brain stem, spinal cord or other vital organs, head and neck cancers, deep seated abdominal and pelvic cancers, and where children and young adults are at a particular risk of lasting damage to organs that are still growing. Our Oncologists regulate the of the protons and using advanced target the at the of the cancer, thereby resulting in minimal damage to the surrounding healthy tissues and reduced side effects. Proton therapy also helps in situations where treatment options are limited or conventional presents an unacceptable risk to the patient.

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in will be South East Asia's first with a capacity of 150 beds. The APCC focuses on organ-specific with a dedicated oncology team. The advanced Proton Therapy at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre will be complemented by a fully integrated comprehensive treatment suite that offers the most advanced site/organ-specific personalized treatment procedures, crafted by site/organ-specific management teams comprising of surgical, and medical oncology specialists.

It was in 1983 that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years, Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 160,000 Apollo Hospitals is also the world's largest private provider and runs the world's leading solid program.

As Asia's largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 10,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3000 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Centres and 80 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches spanning the length and breadth of the Country.

As an integrated provider with Health Insurance services, Global Projects Consultancy capability, over 15 medical education centres and a with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell and genetic research Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first across Asia, Africa, and in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within reach of every individual.

In a rare honor, the issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo's contribution, the first for a Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious in 2010. For more than 30 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services, and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among the best hospitals globally for advanced and research.

Log onto: / https://

