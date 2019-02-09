Apollo Hospitals posts 29% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 86 cr on higher revenues

-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted about 29 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 86.93 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly due to higher revenues.
Its standlone net profit was Rs 67.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company' total income rose to Rs 2,177.15 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,864.13 crore a year ago.
