Ariana Grande not attending Grammys 2019

Grande has opted out of attending

According to Variety, the 26-year-old felt "insulted" after producers refused to let her perform her song "7 Rings" at the award ceremony.

The source told the outlet that Grande and the producers had a settlement where "7 Rings" would be part of a medley but the pulled out after producers insisted that the second song would be one of their choice.

The source added that such restrictions were not imposed on other performers at the show.

At the 2019 Grammys, the 25-year-old singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "God is a Woman" and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)