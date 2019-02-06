Over 1,000 swine flu cases in Delhi; one death: Report

One death due to and 124 fresh cases of In?uenza A (H1N1) has been recorded in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the in the city this year to 1019, according to a report.

The city had recorded 895 positive cases of till Monday, which included 712 adults and 183 children, the report by the city's of Services said Tuesday.

As many as 104 fresh cases of adults, 20 of children and one death was recorded on Tuesday, it said.

Till Monday, government had not reported any death due to swine flu, but on Tuesday, the report said, one death was recorded.

However, two Centre-run hospitals here have reported 13 deaths due to this year. According to senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital, three deaths due to swine flu have been recorded this season, while has reported 10 fatalities.

Nine of the 10 people who died at were from Delhi, and the other one was from outside the city, officials said.

After holding a state-level review meeting on In?uenza A (H1N1), the government recently said that all government hospitals in the city are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the and drug Oseltamivir along with (PPE kits) and N95 masks are also available.

Recent guidelines from the Union Ministry on case diagnosis, management, vaccination, isolation criteria, risk categorisation and preventive measures have been circulated among all hospitals and facilities.

"All hospitals have been asked to keep ventilators ready, and also told to disseminate information on the prevention of the disease," the health department official said.

Health advisories, in English and Hindi, on seasonal In?uenza A H1N1 (swine flu) have been prepared and issued for general public in leading newspapers.

Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu.

For any query on swine flu, people can seek assistance on the 24X7 helpline number at DGHS (HQ): 011-22300012, 22307145.

