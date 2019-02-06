Sharif to be shifted to cardiac facility: Official

Sharif will be shifted to a cardiac facility for treatment of his heart complications, an said on Wednesday amid reports that jailed former wanted to go to

Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year jail term over graft charges.

Sharif was shifted to the from Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday on the recommendations of the third special medical board.

The fourth medical board at the said Sharif's treatment is possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in

"We examined Sharif and carried out his tests related to blood count, hormones, bio-chemistry, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes. He also underwent CT scan, and Colour Doppler tests at the Lahore," Mahmood Ayaz, the at the Services Hospital, said.

"After examining all results, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," he said.

Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, and kidney problem, he added.

"According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Mr Sharif's medicines, Ayaz said.

He said the board has recommended to the government that Sharif should be thoroughly examined by cardiologists for his cardiac complications.

A government told that Sharif will be shifted to the (PIC) for treatment of his cardiac complications.

"A new board will be constituted at the PIC and any decision to shift him back to hospital will be taken on its recommendations," the said.

The three-time prime minister, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case, was earlier rushed to after he complained of heart-related complications.

He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.

Sharif's party has been demanding that Sharif should be shifted to for better treatment.

"Sharif always had treatment in as he is best managed there," said.

The PML-N's reported request to shift him to London has triggered speculation that it is keen to strike a deal with government.

When asked if Sharif would be being shifted to London for treatment under some deal, his daughter told reporters in hospital that her father was more interested in going back to jail.

"Mian sahib wants to go back to jail.

Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up in allegedly with corruption money.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship investment case and Al-Azizia case - were launched against the Sharif family by the in 2017 following a judgment by the that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

