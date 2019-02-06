JUST IN
46 artists visit Rajasthan's Bundi to paint city's forts

Press Trust of India  |  Kota 

At least 46 artists, mostly from Mumbai, are in Bundi for a seven-day camp to paint the city's forts and other iconic structures.

The artists are members of the Art Society of India. The group every year chooses a city and holds a seven-day camp to explore and capture the heritage beauty of the place, said Vikrant Shitole, secretary of the society.

The group members are preparing at least three paintings of the monuments and sites of the city every day, he said, adding that an exhibition of the work will be held in April in Mumbai.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:40 IST

