Arjeria, Reshma scalp seeds to enter quarters

of Madhya Pradesh and Reshma of scalped seeded rivals to enter the singles quarter finals at the 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial U16 Tennis Nationals Wednesday.

Arjeria conquered 14th seed of in the boys' event while Reshma knocked out 16th seed of in the corresponding girls' event at the Cricket Club of here.

Arjeria outplayed Dalvi 6-3, 6-1 in the boys' pre quarters while Reshma got pastAnjali Rathi 6-2, 6-3 in a girls' last 16 clash.

The results (Pre quarter finals): Boys under 16: Ayushman Arjeria(MP) bt Yashraj Dalvi(Mah) 6-3, 6-1; 2-Chirag Duhan (Har) bt 16- (Kar) 6-1, 6-0; 3- (MP) bt (Ch) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; 4-Dhru Tangri (PB) bt 6-2, 6-3; 9- bt Bushan Haobam (Man) 6-3, 6-1; 5- bt Aman Dahiya (Har) 6-0, 6-4; Saheb Sodhi (Mah) bt (MP) 6-3, 6-2; Anargha Ganguly (Mah) bt Daksh Agarwal(Mah) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Girls under 16: Reshma (Kar) bt 16- (Har) 6-2, 6-3; 1-Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Ananya S R (TN) 6-1, 6- 3; 7- (Har) bt Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN) 6-0, 7-5; 8 - bt (Kar) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Diya Bhardwaj (Guj) bt Karthika Vijay (TN) 6-0, 6-3; (Guj) bt Abhaya Vemuri (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Bhumika Tripathi (Mah) bt 6-2, 6-3; Naisha Srivastav (Kar) bt Tanushri Pandey (UP) 6-4, 6-0.

