Village sarpanch's husband shot dead while mediating in marriage dispute

A village sarpanch's husband was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday when he was mediating in a marriage dispute in Rajakheda of Rajasthan's district, police said.

Baby Sharma's husband (50), along with other villagers, had gone to mediate in a marriage dispute at Devendra Sharma's residence, SP said.

During mediation, Devendra Sharma's son fired at Santosh Sharma, the said.

was rushed to government hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the SP said, adding four people, including Raghvendra Sharma, has been booked in connection with the incident.

