The elections that start Thursday have never been so hotly anticipated, with many predicting that this year's ballot will mark a coming-of-age moment for the euroskeptic far-right movement.

The elections, which run through Sunday and take place in all of the European Union's 28 nations, have never had stakes that high.

Europe's traditional political powerhouses the center-right European People's Party and the center-left Socialists & Democrats are set to lose some clout and face their strongest challenge yet from an array of populist, nationalist and far-right parties that are determined to claw back power from the EU for their own national governments.

Here's a look at the vote that starts Thursday in the and Britain:



This clash of basic values between growing more united or more divided has put the continent at a historic political crossroads.

French Emmanuel Macron, champion of the closer-integration camp, says the challenge at the polls this week is to "not cede to a coalition of destruction and disintegration" that will seek to dismantle the unity the EU has built up over the past six decades.

Facing off against Macron and Europe's traditional parties are Italian Matteo Salvini, Hungarian Viktor Orban, French far-right leader and a host of other populist, right-wing or far-right leaders who have vowed to fundamentally upend Europe's political landscape.

Nationalist leaders from 11 EU nations stood together in last weekend a show of unity unthinkable in previous years from a group once considered to be on Europe's political fringe. Salvini then declared "the extremists are in Brussels," the home of EU institutions, for wanting to retain the status quo.

"We need to do everything that is right to free this country, this continent, from the illegal occupation organised by Brussels," Salvini said.

Europe's far-right and nationalist parties hope to emulate what did in the 2016 US election and what Brexiteers achieved in the UK referendum to leave the EU.

That is to disrupt the powers that be, rail against what they see as an out-of-touch elite and warn against migrants massing at Europe's borders ready to rob the continent of its jobs and culture.

Standing with Salvini, Le Pen promised the far-right "will perform a historic feat," saying they could end up as high as the second-biggest political group in the EU parliament.

Predictions show that is still extremely ambitious. Projections released by the this month show the center-right European People's Party bloc losing 37 of its 217 seats and the center-left S&D group dropping from 186 seats to 149.

As for the far-right and nationalists, the of Nations and Freedom group is predicted to win 62 seats, compared to 37 currently. Such statistics though could be irrelevant as soon as Monday if national parties start shifting to other EU-wide political groups in the 751-seat which meets both in and France's

Orban's nationalist is now in the EPP's ranks, but has been suspended for its anti-EU stance and virulent anti-migration rhetoric. The Hungarian might well bolt after the election to a new radical-right group, perhaps to be formed by Salvini, Le Pen and other nationalist leaders.

For many among the EU's half billion citizens, the memories of war have vanished and the EU's role in helping to keep the peace for 75 years, a feat for which it won the Nobel Prize, is overlooked.

Yet was body-slammed by the financial crisis a decade ago and struggled through a yearslong debt crisis that saw nations like Greece, Ireland, and get bailouts and produced recessions that slashed the incomes of millions.

Europe's high taxes, stagnant wages and gap between rich and poor are still a sore point, highlighted now by weekly protests by France's yellow vest movement demanding more help for hard-pressed workers.

EU nations have also not been able to forge a common approach to migration, fueling inter-bloc tensions, and its in quickly containing a migrant influx in 2015 has propelled a surge of support for far-right and nationalist parties.

"We have a crisis of the This is a matter of fact," Macron acknowledged.

"There are a lot of people who fear that things potentially are moving in the wrong direction or already have moved in the wrong direction," said at the think-tank in

"It is a mix of multiple insecurities which, at the end of the day, is pushing people toward those who are coming up with easy answers."



Since the first election in 1979, the legislature has slowly changed from a toothless organization where over-the-hill politicians got cushy pre-retirement jobs to a potent force with real decision-making powers.

The EU at first primarily regulated farming but now sets international trade policy for all members and even monetary rules for the 19 nations who use the shared euro currency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)