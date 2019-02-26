Armed forces took a strong and necessary step: Javadekar

Lauding the armed forces for their 'powerful act of bravery' in carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan, Prakash Javadekar Tuesday said such a step was needed for India's security.

conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Indian said.

"We congratulate our military for such a powerful act of bravery..people trust Modiji. The armed forces carried out a very strong and necessary step for the defence of our country...it was an act of 'maha parakram' (great valour)," Javadekar told reporters here.

gave a free hand to the armed forces to take necessary action after the Pulwama terror strike left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, he said.

"The entire nation stands behind the armed forces," he said, outlining various steps by the after the Pulwama attack.

"Conspirators of the Pulwama attack were killed within 100 hours and Pakistan's 'most favoured nation' status was withdrawn. Besides, 200 per cent duty was imposed (on import of goods from Pakistan), a decision was taken to withdraw the security provided to separatists and it was also decided to stop India's share of water to Pakistan," he said.

