Indian air strike destroys JeM camp in Pakistan, 'very large number' of terrorists and trainers killed

India safe under Modi's strong and decisive leadership: Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Air Force' strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscores the will and resolve a new India, BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday, asserting it has shown that the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership.

"I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces.

Today's action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said.

"Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," Shah added.

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 13:50 IST

