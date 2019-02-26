India safe under Modi's strong and decisive leadership: Shah

The Indian Air Force' strikes on terrorist camps in underscores the will and resolve a new India, said Tuesday, asserting it has shown that the country is safe under Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership.

"I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces.

Today's action further demonstrates that is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said.

"Our New will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," Shah added.

struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)