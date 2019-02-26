Pondy CM lauds IAF for striking terror targets inside Pakistan

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday hailed the pilots of (IAF) for carrying out air strikes on the terror camps inside

"I salute our for their attack on terrorist camps inside The country is proud of you (pilots of IAF)," he said in his twitter handle.

Tuesday carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror launch pads in and is believed to have destroyed terrorist targets.

The strike comes amid heightened tension between and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror group in Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Strikes involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)