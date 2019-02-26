Pondy CM lauds IAF for striking terror targets inside Pakistan

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday hailed the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes on the terror camps inside Pakistan.
"I salute our Indian Air Force for their attack on terrorist camps inside Pakistan. The country is proud of you (pilots of IAF)," he said in his twitter handle.
India Tuesday carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan and is believed to have destroyed terrorist targets.
The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
Strikes involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
