Indian air strike destroys JeM camp in Pakistan, 'very large number' of terrorists and trainers killed

In a swift and precise air strike following the attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in claimed by JeM.

told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in

briefed and Vice M Venkaiah Naidu about Tuesday's strike.

Though Gokhale did not make it clear if the strike was on Balakote in occupied or Balakot in Pakistan's province, defence sources said it was the latter. Balakot is about 80 km from the Line of Control and near Abbotabad where Al Qaeda was killed in hiding by covert US forces.

Gokhale also did not give details of how the attacks were carried out but the defence sources said a group of jets was used to drop bombs in the operation, which also included various other aircraft.

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose," Gokhale told the media.

In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became "absolutely necessary", the said.

Addressing the media at 11.30 am, he said the strike had been carried out by a "short while ago" and further details were awaited.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," he said.

The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the of JeM Masood Azhar, he said, reading out from a statement.

The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.

"The is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism," the said.

The selection of the target, he said, was conditioned by the desire to avoid civilian casualties.

India, Gokhale said, expects to dismantle all camps, including those of the JeM.

" India has been repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan. Pakistan has taken no concrete actions to dismantle the infrastructure of on its soil," he said.

Earlier in the day, government sources said combat jets of the bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control in the Pakistani side. They said jets pounded the camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti.

However, there was no independent confirmation of these reports and Gokhale made it clear that only one camp was struck in Balakot without mentioning the jets.

The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and has its headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's province, Gokhale said in the statement.

He pointed out that the organization is proscribed by the UN and has been responsible of a series of terrorist attacks, including on the in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.

"Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK has been provided to Pakistan from time to time. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jidhadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities," he said.

Though India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan, has taken no concrete action "to dismantle the infrastructure of on its soil", Gokhale said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan called an "emergency meeting" at the for consultations, sources said.

Qureshi will meet Pakistan after the meeting in which he will discuss the security situation with high-level officials, they said.

In an early morning tweet, Asif Ghafoor, of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the of the Pakistan Army, said Indian aircrafts intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector.

"Facing timely and effective response from released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Ghafoor said in a tweet.

" violated Line of Control Pakistan. immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)