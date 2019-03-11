JUST IN
Business Standard

Armed men vandalise toll plaza, loot Rs 9 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Armed men vandalised a toll plaza in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district and looted around Rs 9 lakh from the employees there, police said Monday.

A case was registered against two accused, they said.

Nearly two dozen people with sticks and iron rods vandalised the Khachrol toll plaza here, the Mandalgarh Police said.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the plaza, they added.

The two accused were identified by toll plaza employees as Ashok Khandelwal and Mahesh Khandelwal who were booked by the police, they said.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 15:20 IST

