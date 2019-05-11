3-4 armed militants storm Peal Continental Hotel in Pak's Gwadar port city

Some armed militants on Saturday stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province, police said.

Firing was underway at the after three to four armed militants barged into the facility, Dawn news quoted Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai as saying.

There was no immediate reports casualties.

"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the officer said.