3-4 armed militants storm Peal Continental Hotel in Pak's Gwadar port city

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan owes $10bn to friend China for Gwadar port, others: Top US general
Relationship with Pak is higher than mountains and deeper than sea: China
Saudi Prince Salman to visit Pakistan; may sign $15-bn oil refinery deal
Hotel sector poised for a rebound. Should you check in?
Global hotel chains push into mid-market space outside India's metros
-
Some armed militants on Saturday stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province, police said.
Firing was underway at the Peal Continental Hotel after three to four armed militants barged into the facility, Dawn news quoted Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai as saying.
There was no immediate reports casualties.
"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the officer said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU