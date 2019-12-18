Army cadets of Officers Training Academy in Gaya now likely to train at IMA

A senior military official said on Wednesday that Army cadets training at the OTA in Gaya are likely to be shifted to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and the vacated space might become the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre soon.

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying it would be very inappropriate to close the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya.

"The academy (OTA) not only provided employment opportunities in the region but also contributed towards economy and a sense of security in the area. In addition, it supported the livelihood of large number of people in the area," Kumar had said.

The military official on Wednesday said, "The space vacated by the cadets at OTA Gaya will be occupied by the Sikh LI (Light Infantry) Regimental Centre which is currently co-located with the Rajput Regimental Centre at Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh.