Army Chief Naravane to pay first visit to areas under northern army command

After taking over as the Army Chief, Gen M M Naravane will undertake his first visit to areas under the crucial Northern Command, including the Glacier, from January 9-10, sources said on Friday.

During his two-day visit to the areas under Northern Command, Naravane will also visit the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The Glacier is the world's highest-altitude battleground.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is entrusted with manning the country's borders with Pakistan and China.

Naravane took charge as the Army Chief from Gen Bipin Rawat on December 31.