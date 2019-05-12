Army chief to visit forward areas during three-day Himachal visit

will visit forward areas of Himachal Pradesh's capital during his three-day visit here to have a firsthand view of the security situation and the preparedness of the troops deployed, a defence said.

Gen and his wife Madhulika arrived here on Sunday, he said.

He will call upon Acharya Devvrat, the said.

On arrival at Annandale, the was received by of Training Command (ARTRAC) Lt Gen G S Sangha and his wife

The chief of the Army Staff in due course of his visit will take stock of the institutionalised training being undertaken in the 32 category 'A' establishments in the Indian Army, he said.

He will be briefed on new initiatives being initiated by in keeping with technological developments in the environment.

Gen Rawat will also interact with veterans and their families located in Shimla, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)