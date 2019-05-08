Army has no data on "surgical strikes" carried before Sept 2016:Official

Army has no data to suggest that surgical strikes were conducted by its troops across the Line of Control (LoC) before September 29, 2016, the day when such strikes were carried out in Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This was stated by the of Military Operations (DGMOs) in a RTI reply, putting to rest the claim of and that six surgical strikes were conducted during the period of government.

"This section does not hold any data pertaining to surgical strikes if carried out before September 29, 2016," said Lt Col A D S Jasrotia at the (Army).

The reply came in response to an RTI filed by Jammu-based activist about the number of surgical strikes on between 2004 and 2014, and after September 2014. He had also sought to know how many of those were successful.

" conducted surgical strikes along the LOC on 29 September 2016. No Indian soldier lost his life during surgical strikes", the of IHQ of Army's of Military Operations (DGMO) said in the RTI reply.

Some leaders including from former claimed that several surgical strikes were conducted by army during the previous rule.

"Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure, too. For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti- forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises, Singh had said in an interview to a newspaper.

had told reporters at an AICC briefing last week that six surgical strikes were conducted during the period of government.

The BJP had questioned the claims and said the Congress had a habit of lying.

V K Singh, a former army chief, on Saturday denied knowledge of a surgical strike during his tenure and accused the Congress of lying about it.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So-called Surgical Strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS ( of army staff). Am sure you must have hired some Coupta to invent another story.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)