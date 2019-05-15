Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

An Army jawan was injured in a landmine explosion near the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, officials said.

The soldier, who was patrolling the forward area in Dehari Dabasi of Mendhar tehsil, stepped on the landmine resulting in explosion, they said.

He suffered in leg and was taken to a military hospital for treatment.

His condition is stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)