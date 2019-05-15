Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Heavy firing across LoC in Poonch
Pak army shells border posts, civilian areas in Poonch, violates ceasefire for four consecutive days
Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch
India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC in Poonch
Soldier killed, five others injured in accident in JK's Poonch
-
An Army jawan was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.
The soldier, who was patrolling the forward area in Dehari Dabasi of Mendhar tehsil, stepped on the landmine resulting in explosion, they said.
He suffered injuries in leg and was taken to a military hospital for treatment.
His condition is stable, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU