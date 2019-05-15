JUST IN
Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

An Army jawan was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The soldier, who was patrolling the forward area in Dehari Dabasi of Mendhar tehsil, stepped on the landmine resulting in explosion, they said.

He suffered injuries in leg and was taken to a military hospital for treatment.

His condition is stable, they said.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 23:56 IST

