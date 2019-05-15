JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pawar meets Fadnavis, discusses drought issue

Eight wounded from gunshots near Sudan sit-in: protest spokesman
Business Standard

Chappals hurled at Kamal Haasan

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai (TN) 

Chappals were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, police said.

One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 23:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU