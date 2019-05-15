Lion found dead in Dalkhaniya range of Gir forest

A lion was found dead in Dalkhaniya range of forest in Gujarat, an said on Wednesday.

The carcass of the lion was found in a forest patch of Dalkhaniya range under the Gir-East division, an said, adding that reason of death was not known immediately.

"We have not found any visible injury marks on the carcass during our primary investigation. It appeared that the lion died a few days ago. We will conduct its post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause," said Chief of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, D T Vasavada.

Notably, this is the same range of forest where at least 10 lions had died last year due to a deadly combination of canine distemper virus and protozoal infection.

With Wednesday's death, as many as four cubs, three lions, and two lionesses have been found dead in the forest since February.

Gujarat, the last abode of Asiatic lions, is home to around 600 lions in Gir and surrounding areas as per the latest estimate by the forest department.

