White House says not signing 'Christchurch call' against online extremism

The will not join an international bid to stamp out violent online, the said Wednesday, while stressing that backs the initiative's aims.

"While the is not currently in a position to join the endorsement, we continue to support the overall goals reflected" in the so-called "Christchurch Call," the said.

The is named after the city where a far-right gunman massacred 51 people at two mosques in March while broadcasting his rampage live on It has been spearheaded by and France's

The said in a statement that the private sector should regulate its content, but also stressed the need to protect free speech.

"We continue to be proactive in our efforts to counter while also continuing to respect freedom of expression and freedom of the press," it said.

"We encourage companies to enforce their terms of service and community standards that forbid the use of their platforms for terrorist purposes," it said.

"Further, we maintain that the best tool to defeat terrorist speech is productive speech and thus we emphasize the importance of promoting credible, alternative narratives as the primary means by which we can defeat terrorist messaging.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)