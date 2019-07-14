Army personnel among 35 feared trapped after building collapses in Himachal

-
More than 35 people, including some Army personnel, are feared trapped under debris of a multi-storey building which collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday, a district official said.
The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, he said.
The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, the official said.
District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, he added.
