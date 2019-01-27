Arrangements for PM's February 3 visit to JK reviewed

A meeting was held here to review arrangements for Narendra Modi's visit to and Kashmir next month, an said on Sunday.

Principal Secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring reviewed the arrangements for the prime minister's visit at the meeting Saturday evening, the said.

is scheduled to visit Jammu, and on February 3 to lay foundation stones of various development projects and inaugurate some others.

Modi had last visited the state on May 19 last year to lay the foundation of Zojilla Tunnel project which once completed will provide all weather road connectivity to frontier Ladakh region which presently remains cut off for four to five months a year owing to heavy snowfall during winter.

"At the three-hour meeting, which was also joined by B V R Subrahmanyam, Kansal took detailed stock of the arrangements being made for the series of functions to be organised at Jammu, and Leh," the said.

The is also scheduled to address a public rally in the Vijaypur area of district after laying the foundation stone of an All (AIIMS) there.

