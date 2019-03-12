Array Networks to invest USD 20 mn in 2019, increase workforce fivefold

Silicon Valley-based IT firm Tuesday said it is planning to invest USD 20 million (about Rs 140 crore) this year to increase its research and development (R&D) workforce by about fivefold in

"We started R&D work in in 2012. Now, we think Indian R&D team can develop product on their own and sell to other parts of the world. We will invest USD 20 million this year to increase our headcount in by 500 per cent," Michael Zhao, said here.

The company provides IT security solutions, optimise application performance and facilitate related transactions.

"We will continue to focus on government business which is the biggest contributor to our business, we are going to build partner community for opportunities in enterprise segment," Zhao said.

The company would invest to enhance marketing activities to tap into growth potential in enterprise segments, Zhao added.

Its hyper conversion business jumped 275 per cent last year in India on account of clients moving to adopt cloud-based solutions, he said.

expects its overall business in India to grow 40 per cent in 2019.

