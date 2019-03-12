I-T dept searches premises linked to retired IAS officer who served as Mayawati's secy

The Tuesday searched a dozen properties in and linked to a retired IAS of cadre, who served in top positions during Mayawati's ministership, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said the premises raided by the department are linked to 1979-batch Net Ram, now retired.

The department is looking at instances of alleged tax evasion by making bogus entries of transactions or businesses worth Rs 90 crore.

The raids could be linked to a case of suspected cash deposits made post-demonetisation.

was to then Minister during 2002-03, her third stint in power in the state.

The has served in various capacities in UP, including heading the excise, sugar industries and cane department, stamp and registration, and civil supplies department.

