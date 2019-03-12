US 'expects' S Africa to hand over ex-Mozambique minister

The said Tuesday it expects South to hand over Maputo's ex- minister, held since December on a US warrant over corruption allegations -- despite a separate request from

Manuel Chang, 63, was arrested at Johannesburg's main airport on December 29 over alleged involvement in USD 2 billion (1.76 billion euros) of fraudulent loans to Mozambican state firms.

Both the US and have issued their own extradition requests over the scandal that has shaken the poor southern African country.

US said he expected to honour the extradition accord it signed in September 1999.

"We have an extradition treaty with South Africa, we are very much expecting (extradition) will happen," Nagy told journalists during a phone briefing.

"The US expects South to respond by extraditing Mr Chang to the "



A is considering the complex law applicable to the conflicting demands and will consider Chang's case on March 18.

However, last month South African indicated that Chang would be handed to as it would be "the easiest thing for everybody".

"We're sending him to to be tried," Sisulu told South Africa's site.

"As soon as we are done with the case, we will allow Mozambique to have their former back," she added.

The charges against Chang relate to loans taken out by when he was between 2005 and 2015.

The money was allegedly used to secretly buy a tuna-fishing fleet and surveillance ships.

The former had enjoyed automatic immunity as a lawmaker but was stripped of the privilege as details of the scandal have emerged.

Mozambique has since also arrested several suspects linked to the debt scandal, including the son of ex- Armando Guebuza, along with leading intelligence officials.

