Arrested Naxal's AK-47, Rs 2.47L cash seized from forest

An AK-47 rifle, live bullets and Rs 2.47 lakh cash were seized Monday from the forests of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district after an arrested Naxal provided a tip-off, police said.

The recovery was made in the morning from the forests of Kaatigaon village under Borai police station area, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

On June 27, Muiba alias Gaganna alias Dokra, who was active as a member of "Mainpur-Nuwapada divisional committee" of the Maoists and carried a Rs 8 lakh reward against his name, was apprehended by a team of the state's Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) from the forest of Rawas-Amapani villages in Kanker district, he said.

During interrogation Muiba disclosed that he had concealed his automatic weapon and cash in Borai forest, he said.

"A team of the Special Task Force (STF), SIB and local police raided the spot and seized one AK 47 rifle, 28 live rounds, three empty magazines and cash of Rs 2.47 lakh," the DIG added.

Earlier on June 18 this year, Dokra's wife Seema, a Sitanadi "divisional committee" member and "secretary of the Sitanadi area committee" of the Maoists, was killed in an encounter with Special Task Force (STF) personnel in the Borai area of Dhamtari.

Since the encounter, this Naxal group had dispersed and its cadres were roaming in different areas, the IPS officer said.

Muiba, who was also involved in that encounter, had concealed his weapon in the forest there and was hiding in neighbouring Kanker district before being arrested on June 27, he said.

