Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with naxals

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in forests in Saleghat area in Dhamtari on Friday.
The forces inflicted heavy losses to Naxals.
A commandment of the 211 Battalion who had been out for patrolling operations has reached the incident spot with a reinforcement party.
Injured personnel are being evacuated from the area.
More details of the incident are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU