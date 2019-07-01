Royal Enfield sales down 22 pc to 58,339 units in June

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 58,339 units in June.

The company sold a total of 74,477 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 55,082 units in June as compared to 72,588 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 24 per cent, it said.

Exports during the month stood at 3,257 units as against 1,889 units in the corresponding month a year ago, up 72 per cent, the company said.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 19:55 IST

