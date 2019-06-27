Rs 8 lakh reward-carrying Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh

A hardcore Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was Thursday arrested from Chhattisgarhs Kanker district, police said.

Muiwa alias Gaganna alias Dokra, a member of the Mainpur-Nuwapada Divisional Committee of Maoists, was nabbed by a team of the state police's Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) from the forests of Rawas and Amapani villages, Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI over the phone.

On June 18, Dokras wife Seema, a Sitanadi Divisional Committee member and secretary of the Sitanadi Area Committee of Maoist, was killed in an encounter with Special Task Force (STF) personnel in the Borai area of Dhamtari district.

Since the encounter their Naxal group had dispersed and its cadres had been roaming in different areas, the IPS officer said.

Meanwhile, the SIB got a tip-off about the location of Dokra in Kanker and nabbed him, Sundarraj added.

Dokra, a native of Baswapur village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, was allegedly involved in several incidents of murder, loot and torching of vehicles in Gariaband and Dhamtari districts of Chhattisgarh bordering Odisha, he said.

The captured Naxal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, had been associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since the past 30 years, the DIG said.

For the last 10 years, Dokra was looking after Naxal activities in Gobra, Chhotegobra, Chandanbahra, Bhaisamuda, Matiyabahra, Chargaon, Pandripani, Pendra, Ghoragaon and other villages of Dhamtari and Gariaband districts, located around 80 and 90 km away from state capital Raipur, respectively, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)